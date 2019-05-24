TODAY |

Same-sex couples rush to altar as Taiwan becomes first Asian nation to legalise gay marriage

AAP
More From
World
Asia
Social Issues

Hundreds of same-sex couples in Taiwan are rushing to get married on the first day a landmark decision to legalise same-sex marriage takes effect.

One household registration office in Taipei was packed as couples seized the earliest opportunity to tie the knot.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week in a legislative vote on a cause that LGBT rights activists on the island have championed for two decades.

A Taipei resident who identified himself only by a nickname said he and his partner feel lucky that they are able to tell everyone that they have gotten married.

Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior said about 300 same-sex couples are expected to register today.

Same-sex couples in Taiwan celebrate being able to get married
Same-sex couples in Taiwan celebrate being able to get married Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
The couple’s hunt to source one of the gin’s main ingredients in New Zealand has led to surprising places.
Taranaki couple goes above and beyond to make their gin product stand out
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
4
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
5
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
MORE FROM
World
MORE

American who joined Taliban released from US prison after serving 17 years
02:44
The BBC’s David Sillito takes a look back at her life.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea author Judith Kerr dies, aged 95
01:05
The marlin entered an inflatable boat carrying three men, seriously injuring two of them.

Two Aussie fishermen speared by marlin in freak accident which sent fish thrashing into their inflatable boat
Crocodile (file picture).

Man charged after two crocodiles, python and other reptiles seized from Sydney home