Salt Lake City teen's mugshot sparks fierce debate over his age on social media

A teenager's mugshot has sparked a fierce online debate for all the wrong reasons - his age.

Murad Mansurovich Kurbanov, 19, was arrested after running the rented U-Haul he was driving through multiple red lights and illegally passing other vehicles in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kurbanov did not stop after police attempted to pull him over.

He was charged Wednesday over the theft of a vehicle, failing to stop for police and reckless driving, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reports.

A social media frenzy ensued after his mugshot was posted on Fox 13's Facebook page, with one commenter writing, "If that dude is 19 then I'm 12".

"Where's the 19 yr old?? I only see the 40 yr old," another wrote.

