Salon manager on trial in blaze that killed 2 firefighters



A nail salon manager accused of starting a fire that killed two Kansas City firefighters is going on trial.

US justice Source: istock.com

Thu Hong Nguyen is charged with arson, second-degree murder and causing a catastrophe in the October 2015 fire that killed 43-year-old Larry Leggio and 39-year-old John Mesh.

The Kansas City Star reports that a judge will hear the case against the 46-year-old woman on Monday. She has pleaded not guilty.

The blaze started in the storeroom of a nail salon that Nguyen was the last person seen leaving. An exterior brick wall collapsed, killing Leggio and Mesh and seriously injuring two other firefighters.