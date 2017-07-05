'Saffie loved the limelight' - parents of youngest Manchester concert terror attack victim pay tribute on her birthday

The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack has said he doesn't ask questions about what happened to his daughter because he "can't get Saffie back".

On what would be Saffie Roussos' ninth birthday today, Andrew Roussos has conducted his first interview since the May 22 attack at an Ariana Grande concert, paying tribute to his daughter as a "huge character" who you "couldn't be out with, without having fun".

"We didn't want to let her birthday just pass. Saffie loved the limelight and I just wanted to celebrate Saffie's birthday through doing this," Mr Roussos told the BBC.

"We've lost everything, we have, because life will just never be the same."

In addition to Saffie's death, her mother Lisa Roussos is still recovering from the injuries she suffered by Saffie's side when the bomb went off at the concert at Manchester Arena.

Initially placed in an induced coma following the attack, Mr Roussos said he was spared the task of breaking Saffie's death to her mother in hospital.

"I was dreading it. She just looked at me and said 'she's gone isn't she' and I said 'yeah'. She said 'I knew'," Mr Roussos said.

But the thought that Saffie herself would love to be on TV has given some solace to Mr Roussos as he spoke on her birthday.