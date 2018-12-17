TODAY |

Is it safe to open mail and packages during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Source:  Associated Press

Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

Letter boxes (file picture). Source: istock.com

There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels, according to the World Health Organisation and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of it is spread from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are inhaled by people nearby.

Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them.

It's still a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly — and avoid touching your face — after handling deliveries.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New electorate revealed, as raft of boundary changes announced prior to election 2020
2
Kiwi PPE importers fear China is preparing to halt exports
3
Winston Peters defends photo of fishing at home - 'I was on my front lawn inside my own bubble'
4
Level 3 measures for businesses 'should've been implemented weeks ago', says Retail NZ boss
5
Police reunite young boy with family after he was found alone on Christchurch street
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:37

At least 40% of NZ restaurants won't be able to conduct deliveries in Level 3, association boss says
06:09

Companies still in the dark over Level 3 details, says former Business NZ exec

04:33

Level 3 measures for businesses 'should've been implemented weeks ago', says Retail NZ boss

Tokyo Olympics could cut 'extras' in face of soaring costs