Saddam Hussein's sole interrogator leading investigation into Florida shooting rampage

The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran.

George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004.

In previous interviews, Piro has said Saddam did not know his true identity - the Iraqi leader called him "Mr George" - and that he posed as a high-level envoy who answered directly to then-President George W. Bush.

Now Piro, a native of Beirut, Lebanon, fluent in Arabic and Assyrian, is in charge of the FBI investigation into the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and six wounded.

Federal prosecutors have charged Esteban Santiago, 26, with airport violence and firearms offenses that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

In announcing the charges filed on Saturday, Piro said his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"I want to ensure these families that law enforcement is working tirelessly in order to ensure justice is served," he said.

Piro, an FBI agent since 1999, moved with his family from Lebanon to California's San Joaquin Valley as a teenager.

George Piro Source: Associated Press

After high school he enlisted in the Air Force, then became a police officer for a decade in Ceres, California, followed by a job as an investigator in the local prosecutor's office.

Once he joined the FBI in Phoenix, Piro was one of only a handful of Arabic-speaking agents - a group that suddenly was in great demand after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and the subsequent US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

In 2003, Piro was promoted to the FBI's Counterterrorism Division at headquarters in Washington, leading to his work as Saddam's interrogator.

In later interviews, including a 2008 appearance on CBS's 60 Minutes programme, Piro said he met daily with Saddam in a windowless room and worked to gain his trust by becoming his only provider of necessities and such things as paper for Saddam to write poetry.

Eventually, Piro said Saddam confirmed that Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction prior to the US invasion but might seek them in future to deter Iran and other threats.

Saddam also denied any links to al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden, Piro has said.