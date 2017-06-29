Sad! Time magazine ask Trump to take down fake covers

Time magazine has asked the Trump organization to take down a fake cover of their magazine from walls of his golf club.

It comes after The Washington Post found a fake magazine cover featuring Donald Trump hanging in pride of place in his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The cover shows Donald Trump surrounded by the headlines "The Apprentice is a television smash!" and "Trump is hitting on all fronts...even TV."

Two other headlines about Barack Obama and global warming are from the real March 1, 2009 issue, which featured Actress Kate Winslet on the cover.