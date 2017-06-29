 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Sad! Time magazine ask Trump to take down fake covers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Time magazine has asked the Trump organization to take down a fake cover of their magazine from walls of his golf club.

The framed cover features Donald Trump with the headline "The Apprentice is a television smash".
Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after The Washington Post found a fake magazine cover featuring Donald Trump hanging in pride of place in his Mar-a-Lago resort. 

The cover shows Donald Trump surrounded by the headlines "The Apprentice is a television smash!" and "Trump is hitting on all fronts...even TV."

Two other headlines about Barack Obama and global warming are from the real March 1, 2009 issue, which featured Actress Kate Winslet on the cover. 

So far the Trump organisation hasn't responded to questions about the request. 

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:35
1
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:58
2
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:12
4
He was reported overdue from a climbing trip just before 4pm yesterday.

Missing climber found dead on Mt Taranaki

03:01
5
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


02:05
The party has made a deal with a fledgling Pacific political group.

'All steam and no hangi' rival says as Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The parties hope the move will broaden both of their support bases.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ