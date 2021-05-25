TODAY |

SA cops cracking down on ‘moronic’ gender reveal burnouts — 'It's a f****** girl!'

Source:  1 NEWS

South Australia's police minister says people holding gender reveal burnouts are putting other people at risk, and their behaviour is moronic.

One such reveal took place with onlookers, including children, standing nearby. Source: Nine

A new trend is seeing people do burnouts with specially made tyres that spew pink or blue smoke into the air.

A video obtained by Nine News shows one such incident, with a gold Ford doing burnouts on a public road as pink smoke emerges. 

Onlookers, including children, were nearby.

South Australian Police Minister Vincent Tarzia said those taking part "should be ashamed of themselves".

"This is absolutely idiotic, moronic behaviour. Somebody could have been killed here. So much could have gone wrong."

Police are investigating the incident, and those found to have broken the rules can expect the "full force of the law", authorities said, calling the behaviour "stupid" and "irresponsible".

Last month, so much explosives were used in a Massachusetts gender reveal party that the force was felt in nearby towns.

In February, a New York man died after a device he was assembling for a reveal exploded. 

