Ryan says no rush to judgement on Comey firing

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgement" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ryan told reporters today that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo."

He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played."

Ryan says a House committee has "appropriately" requested a Comey memo describing a February meeting he had with Trump.

A person familiar with the document says Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the bureau's investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ryan raised questions about Comey's account of that meeting.