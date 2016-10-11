 

Ryan says no rush to judgement on Comey firing

Associated Press

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgement" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The most senior-elected Republican in the United States, Paul Ryan, cut Donald Trump adrift, moving money and logistical support away from him.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ryan told reporters today that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo."

He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played."

Ryan says a House committee has "appropriately" requested a Comey memo describing a February meeting he had with Trump.

A person familiar with the document says Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the bureau's investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ryan raised questions about Comey's account of that meeting.

The Wisconsin Republican says Congress will want to know if Trump asked Comey to end the probe, "why didn't he take action at the time."

