Ruth Bader Ginsburg's body to lie in repose at US Supreme Court, public viewing allowed

The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the US Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic, the court said today.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday (local time) under the portico at the top of the court's iconic steps in front of the building.

Public viewing is expected to last from 3am (New Zealnd time) to 2pm Thursday and 1am to 2pm Friday, the court said. Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after the death of Rep. John Lewis in July.

A private ceremony will take place at the court on Wednesday morning (local time) for the justices, Ginsburg's family and friends.

In addition, Ginsburg's body also will lie in state Friday in Statuary Hall at the Capitol and a private ceremony will be held there, too, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Chief Justice William Howard Taft, who also was president, is the only other justice to be accorded the honour of lying in state at the Capitol, according to the House website. Taft died in 1930, shortly after work began on the site where the Supreme Court would open in 1935.

People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, one of the high court's liberal justices, and a champion of gender equality, in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Ginsburg will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery, beside her husband Martin, in a private service, the court said.