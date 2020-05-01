TODAY |

Russia's Prime Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustain says he has tested positive for coronavirus, telling President Vladimir Putin he'll be temporarily stepping down to recover.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Source: Associated Press

Mustain, 54, was named prime minister in Janurary and has suggested First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to step in for him. 

This comes as Russia marks passing the grim milestone of 100,000 cases today, now still at 106,000 with nearly 3,100 new cases recorded. 

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said he does not believe the country's capital is yet close to overcoming the spread of Covid-19. 

"We're not even at the midpoint in my opinion; at best we have passed a quarter of the way," said Mr Sobyanin. 

So far the city has built one hospital to help cope with growing numbers of infections but he says shopping malls, sports venues or the Stalin-era VDNKh ehibition complex could be converted in to treatment facilities. 

Moscow currently accounts for half of Russia's reported cases of coronavirus. 

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but multiple clusters set to 'close' in next few days
2
Leaked poll shows Labour soaring ahead, drastic drop for National
3
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
4
'Please don't be an idiot' - Reports of parties planned for this weekend have Govt officials worried
5
Government doubles Winter Energy Payments for low-income families, over 1m Kiwis to benefit
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Women at Auckland prison confined to cells for up to 29 hours, diary shows

Full video: Grant Robertson gives today's Covid-19 update

Easing lockdowns hasn't triggered a Covid-19 resurgence in two European countries which went early
00:32

Three staff at Waitakere Hospital test positive for Covid-19