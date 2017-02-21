 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russian officials say their ambassador to United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, has died in New York at 64.

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin addresses a Security Council meeting at the United Nations. Russian officials said their ambassador to United Nations, Churkin, has died in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin.

Source: Associated Press

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told The Associated Press that Churkin became ill in his office at Russia's UN mission and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died today. His cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Mr Churkin has been Russia's envoy at the United Nations for a little over a decade and was considered Moscow's great champion at the UN.

He had a reputation for an acute wit and sharp repartee especially with his American and Western counterparts.

He was previously ambassador at large and earlier served as the foreign ministry spokesman.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Kim Jong Nam is seen searching desperately for medical attention after being seemingly sprayed in the face with poison.

Raw video: The frantic moment North Korea's leader's half-brother realises he's been poisoned at airport

00:29
2
Empty food banks and drops in emergency food grants affecting are affecting our most vulnerable – report.

'Living wage' to go up 40 cents to $20.20 an hour in July

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:29
4
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

01:34
5
Islamic leaders say the policy goes too far and might create problems.

Sydney high school tells its Muslim male students they don't need to shake hands with females

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.

04:00
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ