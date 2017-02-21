Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies

Russian officials say their ambassador to United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, has died in New York at 64.

Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin. Source: Associated Press

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told The Associated Press that Churkin became ill in his office at Russia's UN mission and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died today. His cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Mr Churkin has been Russia's envoy at the United Nations for a little over a decade and was considered Moscow's great champion at the UN.

He had a reputation for an acute wit and sharp repartee especially with his American and Western counterparts.