Russian women should avoid relationships with foreign football fans to stop unplanned pregnancies - lawmaker

A senior lawmaker is advising Russian women to be vigilant during romantic encounters with foreign fans flocking to Russia for the World Cup so as not to end up raising their children alone.

A senior lawmaker is advising Russian women to be vigilant during romantic encounters with foreign fans flocking to Russia for the World Cup. Source: Associated Press

Tamara Pletnyova, the head of a parliamentary committee on family matters made the comments in an interview with the Govorit Moskva (Moscow speaks) radio station today.

Pletnyova said she hopes that Russian women will decide against having casual relationships with foreign spectators that may end up in unplanned pregnancies.

Pletnyova said, "I know that children suffer if they are abandoned and left here with the mother."