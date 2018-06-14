 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Russian women should avoid relationships with foreign football fans to stop unplanned pregnancies - lawmaker

share

Source:

Associated Press

A senior lawmaker is advising Russian women to be vigilant during romantic encounters with foreign fans flocking to Russia for the World Cup so as not to end up raising their children alone.

Women look over from the Krymsky Bridge, adorned with banners of the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

A senior lawmaker is advising Russian women to be vigilant during romantic encounters with foreign fans flocking to Russia for the World Cup.

Source: Associated Press

Tamara Pletnyova, the head of a parliamentary committee on family matters made the comments in an interview with the Govorit Moskva (Moscow speaks) radio station today.

Pletnyova said she hopes that Russian women will decide against having casual relationships with foreign spectators that may end up in unplanned pregnancies.

Pletnyova said, "I know that children suffer if they are abandoned and left here with the mother."

Pletnyova said she hoped Russian women would marry Russian citizens of any nationality or ethnicity and build strong and loving families here.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


02:05
4
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Securing Christchurch's water system, stopping chlorination could cost up to $40m

5

Michael Cheika slams Irish commentator for describing David Pocock as being a 'cancer on the game'

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

01:58
Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's 'worst case scenario' of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.


01:42
Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.

01:35
Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 