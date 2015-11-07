Russian woman charged over mass Sydney cruise ship brawl over toilet queue

A Russian woman has been charged over a violent brawl among several men on a cruise ship off Sydney during an argument about a queue for the toilets.

The 37-year-old woman allegedly struck a 21-year-old man with an empty wine bottle, causing a cut to his head, during a fight between several men, including her husband, about 1am on Sunday (local time), police said.

Six men, including the injured man, and the woman were removed from the ship at Bradley's Head later in the afternoon.