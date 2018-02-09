Russian woman charged with infiltrating US political organisations at direction of Kremlin official

Breaking News
Source:Associated Press
Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organisations, including a gun-rights group, at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.
That's according to court papers unsealed today in Washington.
Maria Butina was arrested on Monday on a charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government.
Court papers say Butina worked on behalf of an unnamed Russian official to influence senior U.S. politicians and develop relationships with other political organizations between 2015 and 2017.
Prosecutors say the Russian official has since been sanctioned by the U.S.
