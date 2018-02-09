 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Russian woman charged with infiltrating US political organisations at direction of Kremlin official

share

Source:

Associated Press

Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organisations, including a gun-rights group, at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

US National Capitol - landmark in Washington D.C.

US National Capitol - landmark in Washington D.C.

Source: istock.com

That's according to court papers unsealed today in Washington.

Maria Butina was arrested on Monday on a charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government.

Court papers say Butina worked on behalf of an unnamed Russian official to influence senior U.S. politicians and develop relationships with other political organizations between 2015 and 2017.
Prosecutors say the Russian official has since been sanctioned by the U.S.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

03:28
2
The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on Poseidon aircraft.

Winston Peters says Government's $2.3 billion Poseidon aircraft spend avoids New Zealand ‘bludging on others’


02:03
3
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

06:49
4
It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

07:33
5
The British entertainer is in New Zealand for shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Watch: Dynamo wows Hayley Holt with mind-bending magic card trick live on air

Teen charged with Perth triple-murder presented at hospital in 'psychotic state' day before deaths of Kiwi woman and her two children

WAtoday reports Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts was at the emergency department of Perth's St John of God Midland public hospital on Saturday evening.

00:43
In Finland’s capital the US President said there’s no reason for Russia to meddle in the vote.

'Treasonous' Trump takes Putin's word he didn't meddle in US election despite his own intelligence agencies saying otherwise

The US President has been blasted by people on both sides of the political aisle for his performance in Helsinki, where he said "the world wants to see us get along".

06:49
It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

The size of the building has neighbours seeing a very dark shade of red.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

02:03
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

1 NEWS has been told the 19-year-old male charged with the murders is related to the victims.