Russian woman arrested for alleged role as Kremlin agent, conspiring to influence US election

The self-confessed gun activist is accused of trying to set up back-channel communications with US politicians.
03:06
1
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


01:17
2
James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

01:17
3
The team is already proving a fan favourite heading into the World Cup.

Watch: Bula! Flying Fijian Sevens stars get traditional vakamalolo welcome during San Francisco fan meet

01:03
4
The action took place on a busy street in Las Vegas, and ended at a primary school.

Watch: Dramatic footage shows deadly high-speed police shootout after traffic stop goes bad

5

Survey ranks what words New Zealanders find most offensive in broadcasting

01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


01:52
Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.