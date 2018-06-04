Russian space capsule lands in Kazakhstan wrapping up a 168-day mission

A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

The capsule landed at 6.39pm (1239 GMT) on Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.

Aboard were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan's Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.

The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three - Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev.