Russian snowboarders horse around with a new extreme winter sport

Russian thrill-seekers from the Ural Mountains have invented a new extreme winter sport.

Dubbed "horseboarding," snowboarders tether themselves to a horse, whose rider then leads the boarders through the snow.

The idea came to Aleksandr Pryazhkin when the mountains became too low for his adrenaline thirst.



He first tried to achieve the same effect with a car, a motorcycle and a snowmobile, but all were unable to venture into areas he wanted to go.

Pryazhkin couldn't ride into forests and over frozen lakes until he found experienced horse rider Margarita Khalikova, who supported his crazy idea with her stallion, Vulkan.

The technique is quite simple, in that they use an unmodified harness usually used to pull sledges.