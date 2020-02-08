Russian sisters reunited 78 years after being separated in WWII

Two elderly Russian sisters have finally been reunited, 78 years after being separated during the Battle of Stalingrad in World War Two.

In a video of their astonishing reunion last month, Yulia and Rosalina Kharitonova, now 92 and 94, burst into tears as they laid eyes on each other for the first time in more than three-quarters of a century.

Rosalina Kharitonova was working in a tank factory that was bombed by Nazi forces in 1942 - her family assumed she was dead.

In fact, Rosalina survived as she was not in the factory at the time of the attack, but was being evacuated.

She escaped death a second time when the ferry she was on was bombed by the Luftwaffe and she was rescued by some soldiers.

After walking to Saratov with other survivors, she was taken to work in another tank factory in Chelyabinsk in the Urals.

Meanwhile, Yulia and her mother were evacuated to Penza, a city to the north of Stalingrad.

Rosalina searched for them through a television show that aims to reunite long lost relatives but initially without success.

However, Russian police noticed she had appeared on the show and were able to make the connection, organising the reunion between her and her sister.