Russian opposition leader's lawyer says he has lost weight but is coping in prison

Source:  Associated Press

A lawyer for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said today that although he has lost weight following his hunger strike, he is coping well in prison.

In his appearance, he accused Vladimir Putin of attempting to rule Russia “forever” by clinging to power. Source: Breakfast

Today, Navalny appeared in court via a video link from prison for an appeal of his conviction and fine for defaming a World War II veteran.

The politician was convicted in February and ordered to pay a fine of NZ$15,728.

It was Navalny’s first public appearance since his transfer to a penal colony last month.

While imprisoned, Navalny spent more than three weeks on a hunger strike to protest authorities refusing to allow his doctor see him.

Speaking outside Babuskinsky District Court, Olga Mikhailova, a lawyer for Navalny spoke about his health.

"Of course, he has less strength. Nevertheless, he copes, he is quite healthy for a person in his situation. One can only be proud of him," she said.

Even though the quality of the video link was poor, it was visibly clear that the politician has lost a lot of weight. His head was shaven clean, and he wore a prison uniform and glasses.

Navalny was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin - accusations that Russian officials reject.

His arrest triggered protests across Russia that proved to be the biggest show of defiance in years.

Navalny has appeared in court a number of times since his imprisonment in relation to criminal cases against him.

One of the cases, which is against Navalny’s foundation and regional offices, is scheduled to be heard by the Moscow City Court next month.

