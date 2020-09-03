TODAY |

Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent

Source:  Associated Press

The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alexie Navalny was the victim of an attempted murder, says Angela Merkel. Source: Breakfast

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

He was later transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week said there were indications that he had been poisoned.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement Wednesday that testing by a special German military laboratory had shown proof of “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.”

Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Read more
Former Russian spy poisoned by nerve agent now living in New Zealand, British media report

It is a cholinesterase inhibitor, part of the class of substances that doctors at the Charite initially identied in Navalny.

Seibert said the German government will inform its partners in the European Union and NATO about the test results.

He said that it will consult with its partners in light of the Russian response “on an appropriate joint response.”

Navalny’s allies in Russia have insisted he was deliberately poisoned by the country’s authorities, accusations that the Kremlin rejected as “empty noise.”

The Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly contested the German hospital’s conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning as a diagnosis and that their tests for poisonous substances came back negative.

World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ship reportedly carrying two Kiwi crew members, 5800 cows missing in East China Sea
2
'A silent pandemic' - Rise in Kiwi youths suffering from mental health distress
3
Unified approach needed to turn around 'pandemic of psychological distress' among NZ youth - expert
4
'Substantial damage' after large fire rips through car storage facility near Auckland Airport
5
Listen: The bizarre moment pilot sees man flying on jetpack near LAX
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Apple, Google build Covid-19 tracing tech directly into phones
02:19

Jacob Blake's uncle urges Trump to keep 'disrespect, foul language far away' during Kenosha visit

Coronavirus-hit Victoria extends state of emergency for extra six months

00:11

Watch: Anti-Covid 19 protestors in Berlin perform haka, claim it gives them 'strength' against virus