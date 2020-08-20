TODAY |

Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalised

Source:  Associated Press

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned and hospitalised, his spokeswoman said.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (file photo). Source: Associated Press

The 44-year-old foe of Russia's President Vladimir Putin felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia, Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

“The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning,” Yarmysh tweeted.

Navalny is unconscious and was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.

“Doctors are saying the toxin was absorbed quicker with hot liquid,” she said, adding that Navalny’s team called police to the hospital.

The politician is in grave condition, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing the chief doctor at the hospital.

Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from prison where he was serving a sentence following an administrative arrest, with what his team said was suspected poisoning.

Doctors then said he had a severe allergic attack and discharged him back to prison the following day.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:18
What it would take for Government to drop Alert Levels in tomorrow's review
2
Donald Trump takes aim at New Zealand's Covid-19 response, again
3
Westfield St Lukes employee 'worked for a number of days' while infectious with Covid-19, ADHB reveals
4
'We’re going to buy a bach, a boat and a campervan' - Tauranga couple's plan after shock Lotto win
5
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalised
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump praises QAnon conspiracy theorists, says he appreciates the support
00:34

Lebanon sees Covid-19 surge fuelled in part by Beirut blast, while Iran surpasses 20k deaths

Chiefs lose duo to Sir Steve Hansen's Japanese club
00:13

US senator Kamala Harris prepares to make history today with VP acceptance speech