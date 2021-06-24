Russian jets fire warning shots at British warship near Crimea

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of a "crude provocation" in the Black Sea today, after Moscow said it had fired warning shots to force a British destroyer away from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.

"We evaluate this as a crude British provocation that violates international and Russian law," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She added that the British ambassador to Moscow would be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Defence Ministry earlier said that a patrol ship fired warning shots after the British destroyer HMS Defender ignored a notice against intrusion and sailed three kilometres into Russia's territorial waters near Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea.

It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs ahead of the British ship's path to persuade it to change course. Minutes later, the British warship left the Russian waters, the ministry said.

Britain has denied Russia's account of the incident and insisted its ship wasn't fired upon.

It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West.

NATO members Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are all in the Black Sea. Warships from the US, UK and other NATO allies have also made increasingly frequent visits in a show of support for Ukraine.

Speaking just before the incident, General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, sharply criticised the deployment of NATO warships near Russian waters.

"The moves by warships of the US and its allies have been clearly provocative," Gerasimov said at an international security conference in Moscow organised by the Defence Ministry. "This creates preconditions for incidents and doesn't help ease tensions in the military sphere."

He claimed that the British destroyer HMS Dragon intruded into Russian waters near Crimea in October, and the US destroyer USS John S. McCain violated the Russian border in the Sea of Japan in November.

In April, Russia imposed restrictions on foreign navy ships' movements near Crimea until November in a move that drew strong complaints from Ukraine and the West. Russia has rejected that criticism and noted that the restrictions wouldn't interfere with commercial shipping.