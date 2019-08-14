Russian fighter wards off NATO jet nearing defence minister's plane

A Russian fighter jet warded off a NATO military aircraft that approached a passenger plane carrying Russia's defense minister today, according to media reports in Russia.

State-owned news channel Rossiya 24 broadcast a video of the in-flight encounter over the Baltic Sea shortly after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu returned to Moscow from a visit to Russia's westernmost Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.

The footage showed a Russian Su-27 manoeuvering to drive off an F-18 fighter that flew close to the minister's plane.

Russian news agencies carried a NATO statement saying warplanes of the Western military alliance moved to identify a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea without knowing Shoigu was on it.

A grab taken from footage of a Russian air force's Su-27 fighter jet, seen from the window of a passenger plane carrying Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the Baltic Sea. Source: Associated Press

A similar incident occurred in 2017, when a Polish F-16 fighter approached Shoigu's plane over the Baltic Sea and a Russian jet pushed it away.

There have been frequent encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft in recent years as both sides have increased military patrols amid growing tensions.