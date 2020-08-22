Russian dissident Navalny arrives in Germany for treatment after suspected poisoning

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, arrived in Germany on a special flight overnight for treatment at a hospital in Berlin.
After touching down at a special area of the capital's Tegel airport used for government and military flights, Navalny was taken by ambulance to the downtown campus of Berlin's Charite hospital.
A convoy including an ambulance and several police vehicles was seen arriving at the hospital.
A spokesperson for the NGO that arranged the flight confirmed that the opposition activist had survived the flight and was in a stable condition.
He said any further medical information would come from Navalny's medical team.
Navalny fell ill Thursday in Siberia, apparently after drinking a cup of tea, and was taken to hospital in Omsk.
His supporters believe the drink was laced with poison and blame the Kremlin, although officials in Moscow have denied any involvement.