Russian dissident Navalny arrives in Germany for treatment after suspected poisoning

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, arrived in Germany on a special flight overnight for treatment at a hospital in Berlin.

A stretcher is taken from special aircraft with the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on board at Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany. Source: Associated Press

After touching down at a special area of the capital's Tegel airport used for government and military flights, Navalny was taken by ambulance to the downtown campus of Berlin's Charite hospital.

A convoy including an ambulance and several police vehicles was seen arriving at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the NGO that arranged the flight confirmed that the opposition activist had survived the flight and was in a stable condition.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (file photo). Source: Associated Press

He said any further medical information would come from Navalny's medical team.

Navalny fell ill Thursday in Siberia, apparently after drinking a cup of tea, and was taken to hospital in Omsk.