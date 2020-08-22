TODAY |

Russian dissident Navalny arrives in Germany for treatment after suspected poisoning

Source:  Associated Press

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, arrived in Germany on a special flight overnight for treatment at a hospital in Berlin.

A stretcher is taken from special aircraft with the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on board at Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany. Source: Associated Press

After touching down at a special area of the capital's Tegel airport used for government and military flights, Navalny was taken by ambulance to the downtown campus of Berlin's Charite hospital.

A convoy including an ambulance and several police vehicles was seen arriving at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the NGO that arranged the flight confirmed that the opposition activist had survived the flight and was in a stable condition.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (file photo). Source: Associated Press

He said any further medical information would come from Navalny's medical team.

Navalny fell ill Thursday in Siberia, apparently after drinking a cup of tea, and was taken to hospital in Omsk.

His supporters believe the drink was laced with poison and blame the Kremlin, although officials in Moscow have denied any involvement.

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Auckland's Level 3 lockdown likely to be extended, says data modelling expert
2
'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time
3
'Consequences' needed for people withholding information about Covid-19 infections, epidemiologist says
4
Donald Trump accuses 'deep state' of delaying Covid-19 vaccines to hurt election chances
5
Pasifika need extra help dealing with Covid's harsh reality - councillor
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US WeChat users suing Trump over order banning the app

Masks to stay in Melbourne's new 'Covid normal'

UK singer Ellie Goulding wants to be an actress
00:22

Joe Biden 'prepared to do whatever it takes' to keep US safe amid pandemic