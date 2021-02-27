TODAY |

Russian diplomats hand-push trolley over North Korea border

Source:  Associated Press

A group of Russian diplomats and their family members returned to Russia from North Korea using a hand-pushed rail trolley yesterday because the coronavirus pandemic has halted all passenger traffic between the countries, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

A group of Russian diplomats push hand-pushed rail trolley with their children and suitcases to the border with Russia. Source: Associated Press

“Since the borders have been closed for over a year and passenger traffic has been halted," staff members of the Russian Embassy in North Korea and their family members embarked on “a long and difficult journey to get home,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus. They then put their children and luggage onto a rail trolley and pushed it for more than a kilometre across the border into Russia.

The ministry posted photos showing embassy employees with their children and suitcases on a trolley. A video showed two people pushing the trolley across a railway bridge.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported this morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, and sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries. Outside experts are highly skeptical of the North’s claim of having no Covid-19 cases.

World
UK and Europe
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prince Harry says he stepped away from royal duties to protect his mental health, family
2
Auckland's Parnell residents threaten to glamp in protest over Erebus memorial
3
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
5
Giant salmon breed accidentally found in Tasman fetching skyrocketing prices overseas
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prince Harry says he stepped away from royal duties to protect his mental health, family

People 'ought to think about others' and get Covid-19 vaccine — Queen Elizabeth II

Double parent homicide motive 'unexplained', NSW court hears
01:23

Thousands of sea turtles paralysed by Texas' icy blast released back into wild