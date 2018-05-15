 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Russian company indicted over Trump collusion calls it a 'make-believe crime'

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Russian company indicted in the special counsel investigation attacked the case in an acerbic court filing that accused the government of charging the company with a "make-believe crime".

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) controls the company indicted on charges of conspiring to get Donald Trump elected.

Source: Getty

The sharp rhetoric from Concord Management and Consulting LLC suggests the makings of a pitched court fight and a fresh challenge to the authority of special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed by the Justice Department last May to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The company was indicted in February on charges of conspiring to meddle in the 2016 presidential election by funding a covert social media campaign aimed in part at getting Republican Donald Trump elected president. The indictment, which also named two other Russian companies and 13 individuals, was the first brought by Mueller's team to directly attach criminal charges to Russian attempts to interfere in the election.

Concord is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who was placed on a US sanctions list earlier this year. It is accused of providing funding for a huge Russian troll farm that directed a hidden but powerful social media campaign that investigators say was aimed at sowing discord among Americans and at favouring Trump over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Lawyers for the company argued in their new court filing that the Justice Department had never before alleged a conspiracy by a foreign corporation to interfere in American politics "by allegedly funding free speech."

"The obvious reason for this is that no such crime exists in the federal criminal code," the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers say Mueller has charged a "case that has absolutely nothing to do with any links or coordination between any candidate and the Russian Government."

"The reason is obvious, and is political: to justify his own existence the Special Counsel has to indict a Russian - any Russian," the lawyers wrote.

The company says there is no allegation in the indictment that it intended to break the law, even though the specific federal campaign and foreign agent registration laws at issue require the government to show wilfulness.

The company wants the judge to review the instructions that prosecutors gave to the grand jury that issued the indictment to "determine whether or not they include information that would support a motion to dismiss" the case.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


02:00
Mr Peters will fill on for the PM while when she takes time off to look after her soon to be born child.

'No concerns, absolutely none' - Jacinda Ardern has confidence Winston Peters will do a great job as Acting PM while she's on maternity leave

When quizzed about Mr Peters' reputation and his ability to lead in her absence, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Ms Ardern was unequivocal.

04:52

Privacy lawyer says use of supermarket facial recognition software will lead to court action - and cost taxpayers money

Foodstuffs has revealed it uses the technology to identify shoplifters.

00:37
Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

At least 52 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during violent protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

President Trump said in a video message that he remains committed to "facilitating a lasting peace agreement" between Israelis and Palestinians.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

04:17
Tina Parkin went in search of answers after becoming exasperated about how long it took the Kaiapoi station to pick up her call.

Why are local police stations taking so long to answer their phone?

Tina Parkin tried calling police several times, including different police stations, but she got the same lack of response every time.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 