Russian blogger convicted for playing Pokémon Go in church

A Russian blogger has been convicted today for inciting religious hatred for playing Pokemon Go in a church and given a suspended sentence.

Pokemon Go app. Source: Associated Press

Ruslan Sokolovsky posted a video on his blog last year showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the last Russian tsar and his family were killed.

He has been in detention since October.

Judge Yekaterina Shoponyak today found Sokolovsky guilty of inciting religious hatred and gave him to a 3 ½-year suspended sentence.

It is the same offence that sent two women from the Pussy Riot punk collective to prison for two years in 2012.