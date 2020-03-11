Russian aircraft intercepted by US and Canadian fighter jets near Alaskan coast

US and Canadian fighters intercepted and escorted two Russian aircraft that flew over the Beaufort Sea near the Alaska coastline, military officials said.

The Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft were escorted by F-22 and CF-18 planes, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a release.

The Russian planes never left international airspace during the duration of the four-hour flight on Monday.

But they did come as close as 80 kilometres of the Alaska coast, likely closest to Utqiagvik, the northernmost community in the US and formerly known as Barrow, Captain Cameron Hillier, a NORAD spokesman at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told The Associated Press.

Russian jets flying near Alaska or Canada are fairly routine, with the last occurring in January.