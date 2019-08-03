TODAY |

Russia wildfires linked to climate change, claims meteorologist

The head of Russia's meteorological service says he sees global climate change as a factor behind the wildfires blazing throughout Siberia and the country's Far East.

The total area of the blazes increased to about 31,000 square kilometres, according to Avialessokhrana, Russia's aerial forest protection service. It said the wildfires weren't being fought because they were difficult to reach.

The fires, which have cast a pall of smoke over hundreds of towns and cities, are occurring during dry conditions that weren't expected to ease soon, even as some areas of the Far East are flooded.

Meteorological service head Maxim Yakovenko told a news conference today that "the cause lies above. It's the climate change that has already occurred".

This satellite image provided by Roscosmos Space Agency shows forest fires in Sakha Republic region, Eastern Russia.
This satellite image provided by Roscosmos Space Agency shows forest fires in Sakha Republic region, Eastern Russia. Source: Associated Press
