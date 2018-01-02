 

Russia warns US not to meddle in Iran during protests

Source:

Associated Press

A top Russian diplomat is warning the United States not to meddle in Iran's affairs as the country is rattled by protests and says Washington wants to use the unrest to undermine the Iran nuclear agreement.

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment. (AP Photo)

Anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran.

Source: Associated Press

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments Thursday to state news agency Tass.

"We warn the U.S. against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Ryabkov also said Washington "is tempted to use the moment to raise new issues with regard to the JCPOA," the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that limits Iran's nuclear program, including restricting uranium enrichment for 10 years.

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday the U.S. wants an agreement lasting longer.

