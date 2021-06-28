Russia unveils largest nuclear submarine built in 30 years

Russia has unveiled what's believed to be its largest submarine built in 30 years amid a tense standoff with Britain in the Black Sea.

The Belgorod sailed for the first time today, just days after the Russian military assets fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer after it came too close to what Moscow has claimed is its territorial waters near Crimea last week.

Bombs were also dropped by jets near the vessel.

The Belgorod undergoes testing. Source: Twiiter / Nitin Raj Menon

While the nuclear submarine's specifications have not been revealed, the Belgorod will be able to launch nuclear strikes, according to the Daily Telegraph.



It will also act as a mothership for smaller submarines.

