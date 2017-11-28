Russia tests highly advanced weapons at Syrian airbase

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
She is an entertainment figure in her own right, and an outspoken woman comfortable talking about her background and her passions.
The bad boy of the royal family finally settles down.
Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.
Protesting over the nature of Tonga's League World Cup loss the fans congregated in Auckland's Aotea Square and sang proudly.
Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ