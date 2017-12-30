Russia to supply anti-missile defence system to Turkey in $3.5 billion deal

Turkey has finalised a deal with Moscow for the purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-missile system, Turkish defence officials announced overnight, despite concerns voiced by some of the NATO member's allies.

Russian the S-400 air defence missile systems. Source: Associated Press

The deal, which would make Turkey the first member of the military alliance to own Russia's most advanced air defence system, comes amid strengthening ties between Turkey and Russia and Ankara's deteriorating relations with the United States and other western countries.

The Turkish Defense Industries Undersecretariat said in a statement that Turkey would buy at least one S-400 surface-to-air missile battery with the option of procuring a second battery. The delivery of the first battery was scheduled for the first quarter of 2020, the statement said.

The two countries also finalised a financial agreement for the project, under which part of the cost would be financed through a Russian loan, the Defense Industries body said, without revealing details of the deal.

Turkish media reported Friday that Turkey would purchase four S-400 units at a cost of $US2.5 billion ($NZ3.5 billion).

"It's the first NATO country to purchase our most advanced S-400 system," he said.

The S-400 has a range of up to 400 kilometers and can simultaneously engage multiple targets. It's capable of shooting down ballistic missile warheads along with aircraft and cruise missiles.

Some NATO countries have expressed worries that the S-400 system is not compatible with the alliance's weapons systems.

The Defense Industries agency said the Russian system would be operated under the full control of the Turkish military and "in an independent manner, without any links to any outside elements."