Russia to set up evacuation routes for civilians in Syria's besieged Ghouta

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says President Vladimir Putin has ordered daily "humanitarian pauses" in the besieged rebel-held eastern Ghouta in Syria.

Shoigu said in a statement today that the cease-fire will be arranged for the suburb of the capital Damascus between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day starting Tuesday (local time). He also said Russia will help set an evacuation route for civilians in the area.

The announcement comes two days after the UN Security Council unanimously approved of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.