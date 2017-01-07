 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Russia says it is scaling back its Syria military presence

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russia said overnight it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and other warships from the waters off Syria, following orders from President Vladimir Putin to scale back his forces as he casts himself as a peacemaker for the Middle Eastern country.

FILE - In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier during its mission in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Russia says it is withdrawing the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and some other warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in drawing down forces in Syria. (File, Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/ Photo via AP)

Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier during its mission in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Source: Associated Press

Russia's military support changed the course of the six-year-old civil war in favour of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, bolstering his forces with long-range missile attacks and precise airstrikes, military advisers and a beefed-up naval base on the Mediterranean coast.

It is not clear how far Moscow intends to draw down its forces. Mr Putin said Russia would continue fighting "international terrorism in Syria" and supporting Mr Assad's military, an indication that Russia has no intention of leaving altogether.

But the withdrawal is a show of confidence after the decisive victory last month by Mr Assad and his allies over rebels in the northern city of Aleppo. A week ago, Russia helped broker a cease-fire with Turkey, which supports the opposition, paving the way for new peace talks, this time in Kazakhstan, a Moscow ally.

A day before the cease-fire took effect, Putin ordered the scale-back.

"The successes of the Syrian armed forces in the liberation of Aleppo have created the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict," said Russian General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov. "I'm confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict."

The first forces to leave, he said, will be the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which was deployed in November at the height of the Aleppo offensive, and other, accompanying ships.

Moscow began its military intervention supporting Assad in September 2015. It announced a reduction in its forces once before, in March 2016 during a brief US-Russian-brokered cease-fire and the launch of peace talks in Geneva.

A few air units withdrew, but that truce quickly collapsed, peace talks went nowhere, and Moscow again threw renewed military might behind the Syrian government.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Five people dead after shooting at Florida airport

00:32
2
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

3
Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

4
1 NEWS

Woman's body found on Bay of Plenty beach

5

Viral Northern Territory tourism slogan declared obscene

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ