Russia records over 10,000 cases for tenth consecutive day as Covid-19 numbers rise

Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,100 virus-related deaths as of today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov who was recently confirmed to have coronavirus. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, as President Vladimir Putin made a televised speech about ending the partial economic lockdown, health officials reported a daily record of over 11,600 new cases.

“Let's remember this,” opposition politician Alexei Navalny tweeted after Putin's speech. “Putin lifted nationwide restrictions aimed at curbing the epidemic on the day when a record has been set in new infections. W for ‘wisdom.'"

Today, health officials once again reported almost 11,000 new infections.

Because of the outbreak, the 67-year-old Putin had to postpone a nationwide vote last month on changes to the constitution that would pave the way for him to stay in office until 2036, if he desires.

Health officials say they are investigating the safety of ventilators after the fires in intensive care units, apparently due to machines malfunctioning, killed a total of six people in the past four days.

A fire at St George Hospital in St Petersburg killed five patients on ventilators while another blaze on Monday at the Spasokukotsky Hospital in Moscow killed one patient.

Both hospitals had been repurposed for treating coronavirus patients, and in both cases, faulty Russian-made ventilators were reported to have started the fires.

The government says hospitals have enough ventilators to deal with the outbreak, and Putin said that only “a small fraction” of Russia’s ventilator stockpile is being used.

However, doctors in hospitals outside big cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg have been complaining about not enough ventilators or their poor quality, as well as about sweeping shortages of protective equipment.