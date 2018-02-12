Russia plane crash near Moscow kills 71 passengers

A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow shortly after taking off from one of the city's airports Sunday. The country's transportation minister said there were no survivors.

The Saratov Airlines regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to Orsk, a city some 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Fragments from the Antonov An-148 airliner were found in the Ramenskoye area, about 40 kilometres from the airport. Footage on state television showed them strewn across a snowy field with no buildings nearby. No on the ground casualties were reported.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Sunday afternoon that "judging by everything, no one has survived this crash." He did not give the number of people on board, but Russian news reports said the plane carried 65 passengers and six crew members.

Russia's Investigative Committee said all possible causes were being explored.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put off a planned trip to Sochi in order to closely monitor the investigation. Putin was to meet Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday in the Black Sea resort, where the president has an official residence.