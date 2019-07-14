TODAY |

Russia launches major new telescope into space after days of delays

Associated Press
More From
World
Space
Science
Technology
UK and Europe

A Russian Proton-M rocket successfully delivered a cutting-edge space telescope into orbit Saturday after days of launch delays, Russia's space agency said.

Roscosmos said the telescope, named Spektr-RG, was delivered into a parking orbit before a final burn Saturday that kicked the spacecraft out of Earth's orbit and on to its final destination: the L2 Lagrange point.

Lagrange points are unique positions in the solar system where objects can maintain their position relative to the sun and the planets that orbit it. Located 1.5 million kilometers (0.93 million miles) from Earth, L2 is particularly ideal for telescopes such as Spektr-RG.

If all goes well, the telescope will arrive at its designated position in three months, becoming the first Russian spacecraft to operate beyond Earth's orbit since the Soviet era. The telescope aims to conduct a complete x-ray survey of the sky by 2025, the first space telescope to do so.

It's one of only five in the world.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Russian accomplishment comes as the U.S. space agency NASA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969.

Russian space science missions have suffered greatly since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Budget cuts have forced the Russian space program to shift toward more commercial efforts.

A Russian Mars probe, called Mars 96, failed to leave Earth's orbit in 1996. A later attempt to send a probe to Mars, called Fobos-Grunt, suffered a similar fate in 2011.

Work on Spektr-RG telescope began in the 1980s but was scrapped in the 1990s. Spektr-RG was revived in 2005 and redesigned to be smaller, simpler and cheaper.

In its modern form, the project is a close collaboration between Russian and German scientists, who both installed telescope equipment aboard the Russian spacecraft.

A Russian Proton-M rocket takes off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. A Russian Proton-M rocket successfully delivered a cutting-edge space telescope into orbit Saturday after days of launch delays
A Russian Proton-M rocket takes off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. A Russian Proton-M rocket successfully delivered a cutting-edge space telescope into orbit Saturday after days of launch delays Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Space
Science
Technology
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.
Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US
2
Rain (file picture).
Weather warnings set in place as heavy rain is set to hit parts of NZ
3
Maria Folau against Barbados
Silver Ferns overwhelm Barbados with enormous win at Netball World Cup
4
Robyn Angus surveys the damage to their paddock after a Tranzit bus veered off the road onto their property.
Charter bus carrying 41 teenagers crashes into Eketahuna lifestyle block, 10 taken to hospital
5
Simona Halep thrashes Serena Williams to claim her first Wimbledon title
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Protesters hold up words that read: "Strict enforcing of law against smugglers of grey goods" in Hong Kong Saturday, July 13, 2019. Several thousand people are marching in Hong Kong against traders from mainland China in what is fast becoming a summer of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong protest against Chinese traders turns violent
Somali soldier inspect wreckage of vehicles after a car bomb that was detonated in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Oct 28, 2017. At least ten people were killed and several others wounded in the blast in Somalia's capital, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Somalia extremist attack in port city of Kismayo kills 26
US Vice President Mike Pence leaves the migrant tent city in Donna, Texas. Pence and eight GOP lawmakers toured the border station in Donna.

Mike Pence tour of migrant centre shows men crowded in cages

UK counter-terror police probe leak of Washington ambassador's cables