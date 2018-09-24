TODAY |

Russia imprisons Jehovah's Witness for illegal preaching

Source:  Associated Press

The Jehovah’s Witnesses say a member of the religious denomination that is banned in Russia has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, the harshest punishment in scores of cases.

Source: istock.com

The denomination’s European office said 63-year-old Alexander Ivashin was sentenced today in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia.

Authorities said he had conducted religious discussions with friends in another city by video link. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and declared the religious group an extremist organisation.

Currently, 46 members are imprisoned and 27 under house arrest, the denomination says


