Russia extends residence permit for Edward Snowden for 'a couple of years'

Russian authorities have extended a residence permit for US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked thousands of secret documents from the National Security Agency.

The PM accepts Edward Snowden will most likely have sensitive information relating to NZ.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Facebook yesterday that Snowden's residence permit has been extended for "a couple of years."

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 when he got stuck in the transit area at a Moscow airport after the United States canceled his passport.

The announcement comes as US President Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was convicted for leaking more than 700,000 US documents.

Reporters asked presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov today whether Snowden was planning to return to the United States in reaction to the Manning pardon. Peskov said the Kremlin is not aware what Snowden's plans are.

