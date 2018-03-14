 

Russia dismisses claims they are behind poisoning of spy, demand nerve agent sample

Russia's Foreign Minister says they will not cooperate until they have been given a sample of the poison.
Video of the incident, which took place in 2014 in Utah, has just been released.

Graphic warning: Tongan Crip gang member shot after lunging at witness with pen in dramatic Utah courtroom fracas

Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across New Zealand today

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Police believe Melbourne woman was dead eight months before being found in bathtub

The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".

Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.



 
