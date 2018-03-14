 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Russia demands a sample of nerve agent as UK's deadline for Russian explanation nears

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russia overnight NZT dismissed accusations of any involvement in the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter as "nonsense," saying it will only cooperate with a British investigation if it receives samples of the nerve agent believed to have been used.

Russia's Foreign Minister says they will not cooperate until they have been given a sample of the poison.
Source: Breakfast

Police, meanwhile, said the investigation of who poisoned Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, will last many weeks and that they are not ready to identify any persons of interest in the inquiry.

The father and daughter remain in critical condition in a Salisbury hospital.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Russia's involvement is "highly likely," and she gave the country a deadline of midnight Tuesday (1PM Wednesday NZT) to explain its actions in the case.

She is reviewing a range of economic and diplomatic measures in retaliation for the assault with what she identified as the military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

US and European officials were quick to offer words of support for Britain, which will need the backing of its allies if any new sanctions are to have any impact.

"It sounds to me that they believe it was Russia and I would certainly take that finding as fact," said US President Donald Trump.

Helen Smith, Britain's Deputy High Commissioner to New Zealand, addressed the Kiwi media today.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said Washington will condemn Moscow if it agrees with Britain's findings, adding that he would discuss the incident with May.

James Nixey, head of the Russia program at the Chatham House think-tank, said Britain must offer more than a symbolic response.

"Will actions meet with responses which have real-world effects?" he said. "Or are we going to have more fudge?"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Moscow that his country's requests to see samples of the nerve agent have been turned down.

He insisted that Russia is "not to blame" for the poisoning.

The nerve agent used in the attack – Notichok - is linked to Russia.
Source: BBC

"We have already made a statement to say this is nonsense," he said. "We have nothing to do with this."

It was not immediately clear if Lavrov's comments constituted Russia's official response to May's ultimatum.

Meanwhile the cases of other Russians who have died under mysterious circumstances are being raised. British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police and the domestic security service will look into 14 deaths in Britain that might be linked to Russia.

"In the weeks to come, I will want to satisfy myself that the allegations are nothing more than that," Rudd said.

"The police and MI5 agree and will assist in that endeavor."

The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.
Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Video of the incident, which took place in 2014 in Utah, has just been released.

Graphic warning: Tongan Crip gang member shot after lunging at witness with pen in dramatic Utah courtroom fracas

02:26
2
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:21
3
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across New Zealand today

00:54
4
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

5

Police believe Melbourne woman was dead eight months before being found in bathtub

01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".

Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.

00:59
The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.


Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 