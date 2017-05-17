 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Russia, China propose plan to ease North Korea tensions after it reportedly fired ballistic missiles

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russia and China have proposed that North Korea declare a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests while the United States and South Korea refrain from large-scale military exercises.

The call was issued in a joint statement by the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries today following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement came after North Korea tested a missile that flew higher and longer than previous ones, sparking concerns around the world.

Moscow and Beijing suggested that if North Korea halts nuclear and missile tests while the U.S. and South Korea freeze military maneuvers, the parties could sit down for talks that should lead to obligations not to use force and to refrain from aggression.

Bill English is leading a trade delegation to Japan, but reclusive North Korea is hogging the spotlight.

Source: 1 NEWS

North Korea says its latest missile test reached a height of 2,802 kilometres and flew 933 kilometres for 39 minutes before falling into the sea.

Japanese officials say it is believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missile was fired and flew for 40 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan within waters where Japan claims economic rights.

He said no damage to aircraft or ships has been reported. Japanese media said the coast guard had cautioned ships about potential falling objects.

North Korea's Academy of Defense Science said in a statement that it was a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missiles called Hwasong-14.

The statement was distributed by North Korea's KCNA news service.

The reported trajectory was similar to that announced earlier by US, South Korean and Japanese officials, though the US judged it to be an intermediate-range missile.

Either way, it would be a longer and higher flight than similar tests previously reported.

President Donald Trump has tweeted about North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

He wrote in two consecutive tweets: "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

South Korean and Japanese officials say North Korea launched a ballistic missile Tuesday morning that is believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan. It is part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:29
2
Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."

World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

00:40
3
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

4

Live stream: Breakfast

02:09
5
The story has many in the US hot and bothered and has been labelled "Beachgate".

New Jersey Governor ends beach shutdown: ' 'Doesn't he realise how that looks?'

02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ