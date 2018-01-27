 

Russia appoints Steven Seagal as envoy to 'facilitate' US-Russia relations

Associated Press
Russia has appointed action movie star Steven Seagal as a special envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States.

The Foreign Ministry announced the move Saturday on its Facebook page, saying Seagal's portfolio in the unpaid position would be to "facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges."

Seagal is an accomplished martial artist - like Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, has vocally defended the Russian leader's policies, including Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, and has criticised the US government.

Last year, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country for five years, citing national security reasons. 

Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia.
Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
A right-wing group and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters rallied in Portland, Oregon, Saturday as police tried to prevent the gatherings from turning violent as they have before.

The rally organized by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was the third to roil Portland this summer.

Two previous events ended in bloody fistfights and riots, and one counter-protester was sent to the hospital with a skull fracture.

This time, Gibson changed the venue from a federal plaza outside US District Court to a waterfront park so some of his Oregon supporters could carry concealed weapons as they demonstrate.

Protesters saw a significant police presence that included bomb-sniffing dogs and weapons screening checkpoints.

In a statement, police said weapons may be seized if there is a violation of law and added that it is illegal in Portland to carry a loaded firearm in public unless a person has a valid Oregon concealed handgun license.

The venue of the marches was changes to a waterfront park so that people could carry concealed weapons. Source: Associated Press

Many protesters are expected to be from out of state.

Gibson's insistence on bringing his supporters repeatedly to this blue city has crystallized a debate about the limits of free speech in an era of stark political division.

Patriot Prayer also has held rallies in many other cities around the US West, including Berkeley, California, that have drawn violent reactions.

But the Portland events have taken on outsized significance after a Patriot Prayer sympathizer was charged with fatally stabbing two men who came to the defense of two young black women - one in a hijab - whom the attacker was accused of harassing on a light-rail train in May 2017.

A coalition of community organizations and a group representing more than 50 tribes warned of the potential for even greater violence than previous rallies if participants carry guns.

It called on officials to denounce what it called "the racist and sexist violence of Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys" and protect the city.

The rally organized by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was the third to roil Portland this summer. Source: Associated Press
California wildfires continue, thousands forced to flee their homes

Associated Press
Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather continued to grow today in Northern California, destroying 55 homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

California fire officials said today that the two fires about 161 kilometres north grew to almost 648 kilometres.

The two fires cover an area larger than the wildfire that damaged parts of Redding, California last week and continues to grow.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said that fire was started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions through the night, saying a series of dry low-pressure systems passing through the region could bring wind gusts of up to 56km/h that could turn small fires or even sparks into racing walls of flames.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation with extremely low humidity and high winds. New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may not be able to evacuate safely in time should a fire approach," the weather service said in its bulletin for the Mendocino area north of San Francisco.

As a precaution, new evacuations were called yesterday for an area of Mendocino and Lake counties where the week-old twin fires are threatening about 9,000 homes.

The dual fires have charred an area of the forested, rural area five times the size of San Francisco and were only 27 per cent contained. Thousands of people remain evacuated.

The fire remained several miles from the evacuated communities along the eastern shore of Clear Lake but "it looks like there's dicey weather on the way," California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Jane LaBoa said.

However, some days-old evacuations were lifted yesterday in an area near Redding, where armies of firefighters and fleets of aircraft have been battling an immense blaze about 160 kilometres south of the Oregon line. Some areas on the fire's southeastern flank were reopened to residents.

The so-called Carr Fire was 41 percent contained after killing six people and incinerating 1,067 homes.

A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in front of advancing flames from a wildfire Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP)
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in front of advancing flames from a wildfire. Source: Associated Press
