Russia and Turkey agree to support safe-zones in Syria

Meeting in the Russian resort town of Sochi today, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin expressed hope the Syrian government and rebels would adopt this latest proposal to "de-escalate" the conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, as he leaves after their meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Source: Associated Press

Turkey and Russia are deeply entangled in the war in Syria, including each having troops on the ground there — Ankara supporting various Syrian opposition factions and Moscow backing President Bashar Assad's forces.

The rebels demanded a halt to the government's bombardment of opposition zones in Syria.

In Sochi, Putin said Russian and Syrian government jets would halt flights over the specified zones if all sides respect the cease-fire.

The proposal presented to the rebels in Astana delineates four zones in Syria where front lines between the government and rebels would be frozen and fighting halted, according to a statement made by rebels.

The four include areas in the provinces of Idlib and Homs, the eastern Ghouta suburbs outside Damascus, and an area in the south of the country.

The zones, according to the document received by rebels, would be monitored by international observers and allow for the voluntary return of refugees.

Ahmed Ramadan, an opposition representative, told The Associated Press rebels would request written answers on a number of questions, including why the cease-fire would only be in effect in the four areas instead of a nationwide truce.

Ramadan also urged that the sides respect an earlier cease-fire deal which was reached in December and which also included provisions for the release of detainees.