Russia accuses US of plotting chemical weapons 'provocation'

Russia is accusing Washington of preparing a "provocation" in Syria, which would then be blamed on President Bashar Assad's government as alleged use of chemical weapons.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today that Moscow has received information that Syrian rebels have already fabricated video material to accuse Damascus of a chemical attack.

She did not elaborate.

The White House has said Assad is preparing for another chemical attack and warned that the Syrian ruler will "pay a heavy price" if he unleashes it.

The US in April struck a Syrian air base, which it said had been used to stage a deadly chemical attack.