Russia accuses US of plotting chemical weapons 'provocation'

Source:

Associated Press

Russia is accusing Washington of preparing a "provocation" in Syria, which would then be blamed on President Bashar Assad's government as alleged use of chemical weapons.

G7 leaders are meeting in Italy in a bid to send a message to Russia over its involvement in the conflict.
Source: 1 NEWS

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today that Moscow has received information that Syrian rebels have already fabricated video material to accuse Damascus of a chemical attack.

She did not elaborate.

The White House has said Assad is preparing for another chemical attack and warned that the Syrian ruler will "pay a heavy price" if he unleashes it.

The US in April struck a Syrian air base, which it said had been used to stage a deadly chemical attack.

Russia argued that the victims had died of exposure to toxic agents released when Syrian warplanes hit a rebels' chemical weapons depot.

