Russell Crowe's bizarre Instagram debut gives secrets to his acting success (hint, it involves Vegemite)

New Zealand born actor Russell Crowe has made his Instagram debut with a bizarre string of posts. 

“’How do I have a career in acting like yours?’ this is my answer... You must be able to make a perfect Ratatouille...”
Source: instagram / russell crowe

Three-days-ago he posted his first image, with a caption that gives away the secret to his hugely successful acting career, involving Vegemite. 

"To those who ask the age old question 'how do I have a career in acting like yours?' this is my answer... You must be able to make a perfect Ratatouille."

He goes on to give the specific details of his Ratatouille. 

"The key is patience and love. Low low heat. Then add your sliced zucchini or courgette and more salt and pepper. I also like to add chilli and jalapeño."

"I serve on toast with butter and a tiny amount of Vegemite. There it is Academy Award winning Ratatouille. I wish you the best in your acting career."

In another of his six posts he films himself as "skin-care man". 

Crowe has 59,100 followers since he created his account. 

