Rush Limbaugh, whose talk radio career made him a conservative icon in America, has died

Dominant conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh has died. He was 70.

Rush Limbaugh introducing President Donald Trump at the start of a campaign rally (file photo). Source: Associated Press

For more than three decades, Limbaugh criticised many groups on the airwaves, including liberals, Democrats, feminists and environmentalists.

His wife Kathryn announced the death today on his radio show.

Limbaugh frequently expressed his adoration for President Donald Trump and his policies, including tax cuts, the repeal of Obamacare, discriminatory immigration policies towards Muslims and the dismantling of environmental protections.

He also falsely claimed Covid-19 was like the common cold.

Limbaugh announced in February last year he had advanced lung cancer.