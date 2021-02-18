TODAY |

Rush Limbaugh, whose talk radio career made him a conservative icon in America, has died

Source:  1 NEWS

Dominant conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh has died. He was 70.

Rush Limbaugh introducing President Donald Trump at the start of a campaign rally (file photo). Source: Associated Press

For more than three decades, Limbaugh criticised many groups on the airwaves, including liberals, Democrats, feminists and environmentalists.

His wife Kathryn announced the death today on his radio show.

Limbaugh frequently expressed his adoration for President Donald Trump and his policies, including tax cuts, the repeal of Obamacare, discriminatory immigration policies towards Muslims and the dismantling of environmental protections.

He also falsely claimed Covid-19 was like the common cold.

Limbaugh announced in February last year he had advanced lung cancer.

A day after the announcement, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

World
North America
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
2
Ordered to pay for news content in Australia, Facebook instead bans posts
3
Auckland crash involving car, truck carrying a house results in death
4
Jacinda Ardern details the 'indescribable anxiety' that comes with managing a pandemic
5
Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:22

European Space Agency wants women, people with disabilities in astronaut recruitment

Victoria's snap five-day lockdown will end on time
02:01

Australian PM Scott Morrison under intense scrutiny over what he knew about alleged rape in Parliament House
02:53

In newly surfaced video, daughter of Dubai’s ruler accuses him of holding her hostage