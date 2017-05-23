 

Rush of concertgoers like 'a stampede' - witnesses tell of looking for loved ones amid scenes of horror

A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena.

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.
At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night.

Concert announcer tried to keep concertgoers calm moments after deadly blast rocks the Manchester Arena.
Shaun Hunter was with his daughters - Eva, 10, and Ruby, 12 - all wearing kitten ears like the star of the show when the house lights went on.

He called the rush of concertgoers after the explosion "a stampede."

An eyewitness has told the BBC there was no one to help concertgoers get out of the Manchester Arena.
"I saw one bloke carrying his daughter. She was bleeding," Hunter told The Times of London.

Police said they were treating the incident as terrorism.

Grande, who had just left the stage, was unhurt.

Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.

Ellie Ward, 17, made his way out of the arena after the blast, and found his 64-year-old grandfather, who had been waiting for him when the explosion happened.

"He said he only realized what had happened when he felt the side of his head and it was bleeding," the younger Ward told The Guardian newspaper.

"He's OK but he's cut his cheek," she said. "They said he had severed an artery.

"A lot of glass shattered on him."

"Everyone was screaming and running," Robert Tempkin, 22, told The Times. "There were coats and people's phones on the floor. People just dropped everything."

Elena Semino and her husband were waiting by the arena ticket office for her daughter when the explosion went off.

"My husband and I were standing against the wall, luckily, and all of a sudden there was this thing," she told The Guardian.

"I can't even describe it. There was this heat on my neck and when I looked up there were bodies everywhere."

Despite wounds to her neck and a leg, Semino dashed into the auditorium in search of her daughter while her husband, who had only a minor injury, stayed behind to help an injured woman. She found her daughter Natalie, 17, and her friends safe.

